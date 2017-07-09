Ahmedabad becomes India’s first heritage city

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad has been declared India’s first World Heritage City by UNESCO. The announcement was made late on Saturday evening at a meeting in Krakwo, Polland. Ahmedabad’s nomination received support from 20 countries which lauded peaceful co-existence of Hindus, Muslims and Jains in the walled city area.

With this the city will be among heritage cities of Paris, Edinburg, Galle in Sri Lanka and others. This would boost tourism and have added a feather in the cap of Ahmedabad which proudly displays the tag of smart city also.

India’s permanent representative at UNSECO Ms Ruchira Khamboj tweeted the announcement and said that for over 600 years the city has stood for peace where Mahatma Gandhi began India’s freedom struggle.

Mayor Gautam Shah said that it was a proud moment for the city where the architecture represented Hindu- Muslim peaceful co-existence. Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said that there are 2236 heritage homes and 449 temples, mosques and vavs in the walled city area which have been included in the heritage list.

He said that already Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had set up a Special Purpose Vehicle(SPV) for the preservation of heritage. Now more funds would be allocated and a special cell would be set up for the purpose.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced a week long celebrations in the city. He said that it was a matter of pride for everyone and the state government would extend all support to AMC for preservation of heritage.

