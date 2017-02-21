Ahmedabad- Bhavnagar road to be made four lane

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat government has allocated a huge sum of Rs.2,500 crore to strengthen rural road network. In addition to this Rs.1151 crore has been allocated for converting 58 roads into four lane.

In the budget proposals for the financial year 2017-18 the state government has announced four lane corridors on following roads- Ahmedabad- Bhavnagar, Mehsana- Ambaji, Paliad- Dasada, Badhla- Hindorana- Chavan- Amreli and Chikli- Chinchali.

Ahmedabad- Bagodara- Rajkot road will be converted into six lane road, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Nitin Patel said. He said that state wide 9 long corridors of pragati path linking east-west and north-south of Gujarat will be converted into four lane at the cost of Rs. 2087 crore for which Rs. 241 crore is allocated in the budget.

It has been proposed to construct 37 new bridges on big rivers at cost of Rs.554 crore. Some of the important bridges are bridge across Banas river on Harij- Totana road, Bridge across Tapi river on Unn- Kosadi road, Brdige across Mahi river on Ambav- Galateshwar road and Bridge across Shetrunji river on Timana- Dantrad road.

For improving transport the state government has made a provision for purchase of 1600 new ST buses for rural and interior areas. A provision of Rs.24 crore has been made for completion of RoRo ferry service project between Gogha and Dahej.

