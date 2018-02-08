Ahmedabad branch of ICAI gets two national awards

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad branch of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has got two awards by ICAI for the year 2017. This is for the first time that the branch has got two awards for its best performance in two categories, Chintan N. Patel, Chairman of ICAI – Ahmedabad Branch said.

These awards are Ahmedabad Branch of WIRC of ICAI: Mega Category – Best Branch and Ahmedabad Branch of WICASA of ICAI : Large Category – Best Branch, he said. The assessment is carried out on the basis of the activities for members, students, social contribution, financial discipline, administrative efficiency and various other factors. The award for the Best Branch for members is received 4th time in last 5 years.

