Ahmedabad gets Rs.210 crore for development in state budget

The state government has allocated Rs.210 crore for various projects in Ahmedabad. These include Rs.100 crore for Pirana dump site, Rs.65 crore for split flyover at Pallav char rasta, Rs.25 crore for Gandhigram railway underpass and Rs.20 crore for developing heritage museum at Sansakr Kendra.

Finance Minister Nitin Patel presented the budget in the Assembly on Tuesday. The budget has provisions for various projects;

The state will spent Rs 300 crore to develop sea plane services and new airports.

The government allocated Rs 899 crore to construct Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity.

Four new cyber crime police stations will come up in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Mehsana for a cost of Rs 1 crore.

The government allocated Rs 2,800 crore for 10 schemes that intend to provide drinking water to people in tribal areas.

Rs 14,895 crore will be spent on river Narmada and other water resources in the state.

The government announced Rs 27,500 crore for education.

The government announced Rs 506 crore for Gujarat Binanamat Educational and Economical Development Corporation.

A provision of Rs 64 crore was made to provide free bicycles to 1.84 lakh girls.

“Project Lion”, which plans to protect the Asiatic lion from extinction, was allocated Rs 4 crore.

New scheme of Mukhyamantri Apprenticeship Scheme annouced. Youth to get Rs 3,000 per month with training.

Rs 500 crore provision for providing crop loans at zero percent.

Provision of Rs 785 crore to provide ample opportunities of employment and vocations to the youths of Gujarat. This will create employment opportunities for about 3.5 lakh youths.

Rs 7,950.50 crore allocated for heath sector in Gujarat. Senior citizens to get benefit of Maa Vatsalya Yojana in Gujarat Budget.

Rs 2 crore have been allocated for State Toxicology and Research Centre.

Rs 2 crore allocated to set up virtual classrooms in medical colleges.

