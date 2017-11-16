Ahmedabad going Delhi way in air pollution

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Alarmed by the rising air pollution the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has issued an advisory for the citizens to avoid venturing out in polluted areas. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city on Wednesday hit 209 in few areas of the city nearing levels of Delhi.

According to forecast of System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research – Air (SAFAR-Air) air monitoring stations in the city the AQI in Pirana which has city’s dumpsite was expected to reach 402 which is rated as severe. While in areas like Satellite, Navrangpura, Bopal the air quality was very bad. The AQI was expected in range of 283 to 355.

But the AQI remained around 180 in most areas, AMC in-charge medical officer of health Dr. Bhavin Solanki said. He said that pollution levels in Rakhiyal area were high on Thursday. The AQI was 354 which indicate very poor air quality. Surprisingly the AQI in Pirana remained 148 which is moderate. Pirana has the city’s dumpsite and the atmosphere is much polluted.

The AMC has advised people to use masks. People with respiratory issues are advised to stay indoor. Prolonged exposure of such quality of air many develop respiratory illness to health people also,” said Dr Solanki,.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle