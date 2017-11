Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Due to some construction work on Varansi station, the route of Ahmedabad- Patna Express train will change from November 7 to December 19.

The train no. 19421 will take Allahabad- Mirzapur- Chunar- Varanasi route instead of its scheduled route. The scheduled route of the train is Allahabad- Allahabad city- Manduadhi-Varanasi- Mughalsarai, a railway release said.

