Ahmedabad Riverfront submerged

Heavy rains and release of water from Dharoi dam in Sabarmati River left the much publicized Riverfront submerged and the authorities closing the walkways and the roads along it.

On Monday night about one lakh cusecs water was released from the dam. On Tuesday afternoon 50,000 cusecs more was released from Lakodra. Low lying areas were flooded and authorities shifted many people from the low lying areas.

Rains continued in the city on Tuesday also. All the roads in the city are damaged with big potholes. The city has received 23 inches of rainfall till now.

