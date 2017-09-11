Ahmedabad to Mumbai in just three hours

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The 508 kms long distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will take only 2hours and 58 minutes in the proposed bullet train. 12 stations are proposed between the two cities but if there are only four main stations then it will take only 2 hours and 07 minutes to reach the destination. The project is expected to be completed by August 15,2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will lay the foundation stone of the Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project (popularly known as the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train) on Thursday in Ahmedabad.

The operating speed of the bullet train will be 320 kilometers per hour and maximum speed will be 350 kilometers per hour. There are 12 stations proposed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad – Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. If the bullet train will stop at 12 stations then it will cover the distance within 2 hours and 58 minutes.

The distance will be covered in 2 hours and 07 minutes by the bullet train if it stops at four stations namely Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Mumbai. Of this route, 92% of the route will be elevated, 6% in tunnel and the rest 02% will be on the ground. That is, 508 will have 468 kilometers of track elevated, 27 kilometers of the route within tunnel and the remaining 13 kilometers on the ground.

Initially, it is also proposed to convert it into a 10-car bullet train. This train will have the capacity to accommodate 750 people. In the future, it is also proposed to convert it into a 16-car bullet train. The 16 car bullet train will have the ability to sit for 1250 people.

508 kms long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed rail Project(Standard Gauge) at an estimated completion cost of Rs 1,10,000 crore. Out of this Rs 1,10,000 crore, Japan is giving a loan of Rs 88,000 crores. Interest on this loan is minimal i.e. 0.1%, and this loan is to be repaid to Japan in 50 years. Loan repayment period of 50 years with 15 years grace.

