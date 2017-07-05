Ahmedabad- Valladolid ink city twining agreement

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad and Valladolid in Spain have inked a city twining agreement through which both the cities will exchange knowledge about heritage development of the city.

The agreement was signed by city Mayor Gautam Shah and Valladolid mayor Oscar Punte during the former’s visit to Spain.

Both the countries will offer assistance to each other for smart city planning, education, youth welfare, development of tourist’s spots, development of heritage and culture and preservation of heritage sites.

It was also decided to set up a twining committee to look into the issues of both the cities and for smooth implementation of the agreement. It will organize meetings, workshops, seminars etc to facilitate both the cities for effective implementation of the agreement. The agreement will be for three years.

Mayor Gautam Shah stressed the need for conservation of environment and said that more tree planatation should be taken up to reduce pollution.

