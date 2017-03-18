Air Marshal Rawat takes over as senior air staff officer at SWAC

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Air Marshal Devendra Singh Rawat AVSM VSM took over as the Senior Air Staff Officer of Southern Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force at Gandhinagar on 17 Mar 2017.

He was commissioned on 15 Dec 1980 in the flying branch of IAF. He has over 2300 hrs of flying on various fighter aircrafts in IAF inventory. In 36 years of service, important appointments held by Air marshal include Command of a Missile Squadron, Chief Operations Officer of a fighter base, Station Commander of a frontline Air Defence Direction Centre, Deputy Commandant of College of Air Warfare, Air Officer Commanding of an important fighter base, Air-1 of South Western Air Command, Air Defence Commander of Southern Air Command, ACIDS (PP & FS) i.e, Asst Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Perspective Planning and Force Structuring) at HQ Integrated Defence Staff, ACIDS (Financial Planning) and Air Defence Commander of Western Air Command.

Besides having being commended by the Chief of Air Staff and Air Officer Commanding in Chief Twice, he has also been awarded Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India.

