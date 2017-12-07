Aiyar calls Modi “neech”, apologizes later

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar today created a fresh controversy by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “neech”. Modi was quick to use it as an electoral opportunity and addressing a rally at Surat he said that it was insult of Gujaratis and they will give answers in ballot box.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi condemned Aiyar’s statement and asked him to apologise. He said that “I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr. Mani Shanker Aiyar to address the PM. Both Congress and I expect him to apologise”. BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage.

Modi said Congress leaders were speaking in a language that was not acceptable in a democracy. “One Congress leader, who has studied in best institutions, served as a diplomat, was a minister in Cabinet, he said Modi is ‘neech’. This is insulting. This is nothing but a Mughlai mindset,” Modi said at the rally his last before the first phase of elections on December 9.

Modi said the people of Gujarat would give a fitting answer for using such deplorable language. “What all have they called us – donkeys, neech, gandi naali ke keede…maut ka saudagar. We will answer them for their mindset by our votes on 9th and 14th,” the PM said.

Meanwhile Aiyar apologized for his statement. He said that Hindi was not his language and he did not mean that. He said that he felt that Modi’s language is ’low’. “ I did not mean low born if that means ‘neech’ in Hindi”, he clarified. He said that he had used ‘naalayak’ word for Atal Behari Vajpayee as he was confused about the word.

The controversy started at a function on Thursday at the inauguration of Ambedkar International Centre. Modi in his usual style took barbs at Congress and said that grand old party tried to erase the contribution of B R Ambedkar in nation-building. Modi said parties seeking votes in the name of BR Ambedkar had tried to erase his contribution in nation building and did little to build the Ambedkar Centre first conceptualised 23 years ago.

“More people are still influenced by BR Ambedkar’s ideas than the family for which such efforts to erase his contribution were made,” the PM said, adding, that while the centre was first planned in 1992, when the Congress was in power, “nothing happened for 23 years… when our government came, we not only laid its foundation but are also dedicating it to the nation today.”

Aiyar said the comments by the PM showed his low-level mindset and one bereft of any manners. “Mujhko lagta hai ki ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, isme koi sabhyata nahi hai. Aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai? (This shows the low-level mindset of the PM and one bereft of any manners. What is the need of doing such dirty politics on such an occassion

Aiyar said the person who helped Ambedkar realise his dreams was Jawaharlal Nehru and Modi should not shame the “family” at public events. “There was only one person who helped Ambedkar realise his dreams…that was Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi should not speak such bad words about the family. This shows the dirty mindset of the PM,” Aiyar said.

