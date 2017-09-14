Akie Abe decorates diyas at Blind People’s Association

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

First lady of Japan Akie Abe today visited Blind People’s Association (BPA) and addressed faculty members at Gujarat University about climate change. While Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was with PM Narendra Modi attending business meetings, Akie also inaugurated a “origami festival”.

She visited Japan Information Centre and enjoyed Gujarati delicacies which were served to her. She also gorged on Gujarati speciality fafda jalebi. She was welcomed with a bi-lingual song – ‘Kem Chho, Konnichiwa’ – that will be performed by a group of 18 students of a city school. She will then inaugurate the Origami Mahotsav – an exhibition of origami models made by city-based school students.

Later she visited BPA at Vastrapur and interacted with students there. She visited vocational training institute and also joined students in decorating diyas. Akie also made paper bags with them and clicked selfies.

The first lady visited Sabarmati Riverfront garden and Calico textile museum.

