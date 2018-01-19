All India Woman Doctors conference to discuss social problems

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Over 1,000 woman doctors from all over the country will discuss social problems relating to woman besides medical issues at EVECON-2018, one day conference to be held in Ahmedabad on Sunday January 21.

Talking to newsmen, Dr. Mona Desai, chairperson of the conference said that domestic violence and male adultery were the problems which affected woman doctors also. She said that two resolutions will be passed and they will be sent to union government for follow up. The resolution proposes state compensation for domestic violence.

In the case of male adultery, she said, it is irony of the situation that while males can go for prosecution of their wives for infidelity but women have no such right against husbands. This clearly violates the right of equality to all under Article 14 of the Constitution. EVECON-2018 will demand this right for women also, she said.

For the Health Awareness of Women EVECON-2018 will be covering Topics like Importance of VITAMIN-D3 in a woman’s life, OsteoporosiS, IVF, Vaccinations recommended in Adolescents and Women ,Fatty liver disease, Acid peptic disease and Obesity affecting Gastrointestinal functions, Non surgical Treatment options for common conditions affecting women and also be giving knowledge about latest inventions in field of Cosmetology and about Robotic Surgery in Pelvic Malignancy.

Dr. Ketan Desai-Immediate Past President of World Medical Association will be the Chief Guest and Dr. Jayshreeben Mehta-President of Medical Council of India Guest of Honour

