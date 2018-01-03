‘All is not well’ in BJP : Solanki skips cabinet meeting

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The newly elected BJP government in the state is facing yet another crisis. State Fisheries Minister Purusottam Solanki who voiced his protest against ministry allocation today skipped cabinet meeting. His supporters led by his brother Hira Solanki gathered at his residence here and threatened agitation if Solanki was not given an important ministry.

Solanki said that he had not invited anyone at his home but his supporters gathered on their own to express solidarity. The supporters want a respectable position for him. He said that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had assured him that necessary action would be taken in this regard. ‘We are confident that justice would be done’, he added.

He claimed that despite being a five-time MLA, he was ignored by the leadership while several “juniors” have been given “good portfolios”. After assuming charge on Tuesday, Solanki had expressed his displeasure at being given only one department, stating that the chief minister was having 12 portfolios with him while other ministers were also heading many departments.

“My Koli community wants that it should be given better representation in the Gujarat Cabinet,” he had said, adding that he is the only minister from the Koli community in the state Cabinet.

“2019 elections of Lok Sabha are approaching, before which Koli community will have to decide whom to support,” Solanki had said.

When asked about his action if his demand was not met, the five time MLA from the powerful Koli community, said that he would consult his community and resign. State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma who rushed yesterday to pacify Solanki claimed that all is well and things would settle down soon. But going by Solanki’s mood all is not well within the party.

Solanki’s demand has come up just two days after deputy chief Minister Nitin Patel pressurized party leaders to give him Finance ministry. Patel had not taken charge for two days and had threatened to quit if he was not given the ministry. Though he said that his fight was for self respect. The strong Patidar community also came out in support of Patel and BJP which had to bear brunt of powerful agitation by Patidars had to give away.

