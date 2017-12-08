All vehicles must have HSRP by Jan.2018

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

All vehicles in Gujarat should have high security registration plates (HSRP) by January 2018. After that period fine would be collected from vehicle owners not displaying the plates.

The charge for two and three wheeler vehicles is Rs.89 and for wheelers and heavy vehicles HSRP can be put by paying Rs.150 extra service charge, transport commissioner said in a release.

The Supreme Court had last month issued a notice to five states including Gujarat seeking information about action taken by government to implement HSRP rule. The government has now directed all police commissioners and superintendents to ensure strict implementation of this law.

Vehicle owners who do not have HRSP will have to pay a fine of Rs.500. HSRP can be fitted at dealers or RTO office,

