Amaranth yatra attack mastermind LeT terrorist Ismail gunned down

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

Abu Ismail, a top Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist in Kashmir and mastermind of Amarnath attack yatra two months back was killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar today. In this incident a bus from Gujarat was attacked and seven pilgrims were killed and more than 30 injured. The operation lasted 12 hours. He carried a reward of Rs.10 lakh on his head.

Two militants have been gunned down in the encounter, which started in the outskirts of the city. The other slain militant killed has been identified as Abu Qasim. The Army and Police had cordoned the area after receiving inputs that top Lashkar commander, Abu Ismail was hiding in the area. Qasim is also a Pakistani resident.

Officials said that encounter began at Arigam locality on the city outskirts and the operation is still underway. Abu Ismail, the Lashkar commander was currently designated as the operational commander of Lashkar e Toiba in the Valley. He was involved in bank loot and firing cases also.

The Director General of CRPF, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar applauding the operation said, “This is a huge achievement. The terrorist was responsible for the attack on Amarnath Yatra.”

He is the fourth top terrorist killed in Kashmir since last year. Burhan Wani, Sabzar Bhat and Abu Dujana were killed by security forces earlier.

Families of victims from Gujarat said that justice has been done. In this incident six women were killed. A woman from Ahmedabad whose mother died in the attack said that the Army had done a commendable job. “ It is good that he is killed before he could do more harm”, she said.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle