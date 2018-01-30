Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar had to alert his Face Book friends about a message in his name that he needed money asking friends to transfer money to a mobile wallet.

Someone created a fake FB account of Mukesh Kumar and sent a message that he was in dire need of money. The message asked friends to contribute and it had a wallet number for the purpose.

Mukesh Kumar learnt about the message when some of his friends alerted him after they received the message. lHe has lodged a complaint with the cyber cell.

