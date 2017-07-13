AMC fines Zydus hospital, Udgam school for mosquito breeding

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday checked various sites in the city for mosquito breeding and issued notices to more than two dozen units and recovered more than Rs.62,000 fine.

The health department carried out check for mosquitoes. According to Health Officer Dr. Bhavin Solanki 129 units were checked where mosquitoes were found posing health hazard. These include Zydus hospital, Udgam school, Kameshwar school, Ahmedabad Institute of Technology, Gota, Municipal school no.1 Vasna, R-3 mall, RCH Nava Vadaj, Central warehouse, Dani Limda, Bhagwan Nagar, Isanpur, EWS quarters- Nikol among others.

The AMC collected Rs. 10,000 each from Zydus hospital and Udgam school while Kameshwar school was fined Rs. 15,000. Many construction sites were also sealed. Dr. Solanki said that monsoon is mosquito breeding season and people have been asked to ensure that the surroundings are kept clean.

