Amdavadis create a new record in performing yoga

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Thousands of people performed yoga here in the presence of yoga guru Baba Ramdev today setting a new world record. According to officials 54,522 people performed yoga at one place and made entry into Guinness World Records.

Earlier record was of 35,985 people doing yoga in New Delhi in 2015. BJP national president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, deputy CM Nitin Patel, former CM Anandiben Patel and others joined the yoga programme organized at the GMDC ground here on the occasion of International Yoga day.

About 3 lakh people performed yoga at various places where Baba guided them through large screens. The programme was held at University grounds, Ahmedabad Education ground and sports complex also.

Religious leaders of different faiths were specially invited by the state government as well as Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth to watch the mega-event. After the one-and-a-half hour long session, Ramdev claimed that the event has made it to the Guinness World Records book with nearly three lakh people performing yoga at one place. The previous record was made in Delhi on June 21, 2015, when 35,985 people did yoga at Rajpath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Today is the most important day for me, as more than three lakh people performed yoga at one place to set a new world record. We have broken the previous world record, which was set in the presence of our PM, by a huge margin,” Ramdev told reporters after the event.

He said that officials of the Guinness World Records book were also present at the event. Ramdev said the officials will declare the final figure of the participants after tabulating the data based on the bar code tag given to each person at the entry gates.

While guiding the participants during the event, Ramdev invited Shah and Rupani to join him on the dais and follow his yogic postures.

Apart from the GMDC ground, yoga day was celebrated at all the district headquarters by the Gujarat government. In Rajkot, as many as 792 women took part in an ‘aqua yoga’ event, wherein they performed asanas in different swimming pools, an official of the city civic body said.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle