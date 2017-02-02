Amdavadis to pay more for illegal parking

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Now it will be quite costly to park your vehicle in no parking zone in Ahmedabad as the traffic police has steeply increased towing charges. The traffic department has increased towing charges five times.

Towing charges for two wheelers have been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 250 while charges for four wheelers from Rs. 100 to Rs 500. This will be in addition to penalty for traffic violation.

Ahmedabad has 41 lakh vehicles which causes frequent traffic jam problem. Lack of adequate parking space only adds to this problem.

