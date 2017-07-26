Amit Shah to go to Rajya Sabha

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Bharatiya Janata Party today decided to field its national president Amit Shah for Rajya Sabha seat for which election is to be held on August 8. Parliamentary Board of the party which met today also decided to field Smriti Irani for another term.

Election for three RS seats is to be held on August 8. Presently Smriti Irani and Dilipbhai Pandya (both BJP) and Congress’ Ahmed Patel are the three of 11 members whose term is ending this month. Name of Amit Shah has come in place of Dilipbhai Pandya.

Candidature of Amit Shah, MLA from Narapura Constituency, has brought an end to speculations of his role in Gujarat politics. Shah aspirant to be Gujarat CM was always referred in politics within Gujarat BJP. As national president he may have say in Gujarat affairs, but not as aspirant for the post of Chief Minister.

BJP candidates are expected to file their nominations on July 28, the last date for filing nominations.

Congress candidate Ahmed Patel filed his nomination today. Congress has 87 MLAs in the House of 182 and it also has support of two NCP MLAs and one of JD (U). Ahmed Patel needs 47 votes to win.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said that there was no threat of cross voting in Rajya Sabha elections as it is mandatory for MLAs to show their ballot paper to party agent. Any violation of party whip invites expulsion for six years. He said that despite clear legal position about cross voting in Rajya Sabha election, BJP was spreading misleading information to confuse people that Congress was facing serious challenge of cross voting in Rajya Sabha elections.

