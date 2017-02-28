Amul milk to become dearer by Rs.2 per litre

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Amul milk will cost Rs.2 per litre from March. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has decided to increase the milk prices by 4 per cent for its consumers across India. The price rise is said to be due to rise in the procurement price to the farmers.

“We are planning to increase milk prices in March in various markets of India by Rs 2 per litre,” said R S Sodhi, MD, GCMMF. The effective date for the price hike will be announced later.

Amul milk is sold in six variants and the price hike will be made effective in all of them. The latest price hike comes after a similar hike of Rs 2 made in June 2016 for Delhi and Gujarat markets.

GCMMF, which sells milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, had already increased prices of other dairy products except milk such as ice-creams, butter, ghee and butter milk among others. Sodhi said that these prices were stagnant since May 2014.

According to GCMMF, the cost of production for the farmers has gone up by more than 20 per cent since 2014 and inflation is also hurting the cost of living for farmers. The feed cost including green fodder has gone up in the range of 20-25 per cent.

