Anandiben appointed MP governor

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel has been appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh, the post which has been lying vacant. Her appointment was announced by the President of India through the President’s twitter handle. It said that President of India is pleased to announce that appointment of Anandiben Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh. This will come in effect from the date she assumes charge.

Anandiben said that she had yet to receive formal order, but she would accept any responsibility assigned by the party. Anandiben who is in active politics for almost three decades was first woman Chief Minister of Gujarat. However, this glorious period of her career came to abrupt end as she had to resign midway her term.

Rumor of her governorship are on for last more than an year, but she always maintained that she would serve party in Gujarat.

