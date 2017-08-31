Anita Karwal is new CBSE chairman

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

Anita Karwal, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as chairperson of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Another Gujarat cadre IAS officer Rameshwar Prasad Gupta has been appointed as additional secretary in Niti Aayog.

According to the appointments committee of Cabinet, Ms Karwal, a 1988 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, who is currently additional secretary in the ministry of human resources development, has been appointed as CBSE chairperson in place of R.K. Chaturvedi, a Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer, who has been appointed as DG, National Skill Development Authority (NSDA).

Gupta, a 1987 batch Gujarat cadre officer, who is currently managing director of National Waqf Development Corporation Ltd (NAWADCO), has been appointed as additional secretary in the Niti Aayog. He will however continue to hold charge of MD, NAWADCO.

Senior bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS of Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed as the new banking secretary. He takes charge of the key department of the finance ministry after the superannuation of Anjuly Chib Duggal on August 31, 2017.

Mr Ali Raza Rizvi, a Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer of 1988 batch, who is currently additional secretary in the commerce ministry, has been appointed as additional secretary and financial adviser in the ministry of I&B. The earlier order appointing Mr Rizvi as CMD, NMDC stands cancelled.

Dr N. Baijendra Kumar, a Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer of 1985 batch, has been appointed as chairman and managing director of the Maharatna mining company, National Mineral Development Corporation.

