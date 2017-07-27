Another jolt to Congress, three MLAs join BJP

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

After the exit of leader of Opposition Shankarsinh Vaghela last week, Gujarat Congress got another jolt to Thursday as three of its MLAs including whip resigned from Assembly and joined Bharatiya Janata Party. These are party whip Balwant Rajput who was MLA from Siddhpur, Viramgam MLA Dr. Tejshree Patel and Vijapur MLA P I Patel.

In appearance before electronic media all these three MLAs alleged internal dissension and faction fighting in the opposition Congress and had all praise for the developmental work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP in Gujarat.

Interestingly till recently both Rajput and Tejshree were great critic of the the ruling BJP in Gujarat. Rajput was not available for the last two days and this had led to speculations that he would join BJP.

Shankarsinh Vaghela had quit as leader of opposition and from Congress last week. He would quit after Rajya Sabha elections as he wants to cast vote for Congress candidate Ahmed Patel.

With this Congress has lost four MLAs while the Assembly elections are due in November end.

More resignations are expected in coming days posing a serious threat to the election of Ahmed Patel to Rajya Sabha scheduled for August 8. Patel needs 46 votes to win. Congress had 57 seats in the House of 182. With the resignation of three it has been reduced to 54. Election is to be held for three seats. BJP is fielding Smriti Irani and its national president Amit Shah.

