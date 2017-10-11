Anupam Kher is FTII chairman

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Anupam Kher, veteran cine star, has been appointed as Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. Kher succeeds Gajendra Chauhan who had a very controversial tenure.

Kher, 62, said he was “deeply humbled and honoured” to be appointed chairman of the “iconic FTII”. “I will perform my duties to the best of my abilities,” he said in a tweet.

Kher who has appeared in over 500 films is a recipient of the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts. The veteran star has won many national and international awards including the ‘Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role’ five times.

He has appeared in acclaimed international films such as the 2002 Golden Globe nominated Bend It Like Beckham, 2007 Golden Lion award-winning Lust, Caution and 2013 Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook. He has appeared in more than 100 plays and has also authored the book ‘The Best Thing about You Is You’.

Earlier he served as the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was the Director of National School of Drama from 2001 to 2004. He is also an alumnus of National School of Drama (1978 batch).

FTII is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is regarded as a center of excellence across the world. Films made by FTII’s students have enjoyed excellent receptions in festivals in India and abroad and have won National and International awards.

