Appointment of parliamentary secretaries in Gujarat should not be allowed: Gohil

Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil has urged Governor not to allow appointment of parliamentary secretaries in the state. Citing a Supreme Court order Gohil said that a state government has no right to appoint a parliamentary secretary.

In a letter to Governor O P Kohli, he claimed that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was planning to appoint parliamentary secretaries to appease some disgruntled BJP MLAs who could not find place in the ministry.

The governor must not give his assent for these appointments as the post is unconstitutional and it will amount to a contempt of court, the Congress leader said. Past BJP governments in Gujarat appointed parliamentary secretaries to favour party MLAs, he said.

Recently the issue of legal status of parliamentary secretaries came to the fore in Delhi when President Ram Nath Kovind approved disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs. The Election Commission had recommended the disqualification saying that the post which they held was an ‘office of profit’.

