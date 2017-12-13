Arvind Ltd offers incentives to promote voting

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

As a good corporate citizen and part of its corporate social responsibility(CSR) initiative and to create awareness about the democratic right to vote, the city based company Arvind Ltd has initiated a campaign for 100 percent voting by its staff and workers. The company has also announced that it would give token gift to its employee after they exercise their voting right on December 14.

Arvind Ltd in its campaign is persuading its workers by putting up banners and posters across its four units in Ahmedabad as well as in its unit near Gandhinagar.

As many of the educated urban voters adopt lazy attitude towards elections despite being well equipped to make an informed and enlightened choice, the Arvind Ltd initiative throws light and shows the healthy for democracy.

