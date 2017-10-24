Asha workers in Gujarat get 50 percent wage hike

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Asha workers who are agitating in the state for past several months got a relief from Rupani government with announcement of 50 percent hike in their wages. Announcing this Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that this would benefit 40,000 Asha workers and would cost government additional Rs 58 crore every year. Besides this Nitin Patel made half a dozen announcements relating to farmers and teachers as poll dates for the state are to be announced within a day or two.

Asha workers work to help provide health facilities to people. They have been agitating for past several months. Focus of their agitation was in Vadodara. They had even gheraoed local MLAs and in some cases they were lathicharged also.

Government announced that farmers buying drip system and sprinklers will not have to pay GST. There is provision of 18 per cent on GST on these farm equipment. Now government will bear GST.

Those teachers who are working for more than 10 years will be regularized in their jobs. Services of teachers who have cleared TAT and TET will not be discontinued, the Minister said.

Contractual employees will get accident insurance cover of Rs two lakh, he said.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle