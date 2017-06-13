Ashram Express and Puri Express to have new look with bigger coaches

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Ashram Express running between Delhi and Ahmedabad will have new look with new LHB coaches from June 15. With this there will be increase of 24 berths each in sleeper and 3rd AC coaches and 14 in 2nd AC coach.

Similarly, the train running between Ahmedabad and Puri will also have LHB coaches.

Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are equipped with ‘anti-telescopic’ technology to prevent coaches from crumpling and piling on the top of each other in case of accident. It ensures safety to the passengers in accident cases.Coaches are designed for higher passenger capacity and operating speed up to 160 km/hr.

Presently LHB coaches are in trains like Rajdhani and Shabtadi trains.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle