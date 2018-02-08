Asthana and Verma appointed Assistant Chief of Naval Staff

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Rear Admiral Mukul Asthana, NM has been appointed as the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air) while Rear Admiral Shishir C Verma, VSM has taken over as the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Special Submarine Projects).

Mukul Asthana was commissioned in 1986 in the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy. An experienced pilot, he has flown four types of aircraft and held operational and supervisory assignments in Indian Naval Air Squadrons 551, 550 and 310, the IW Squadron. He attended the Command and Staff Course at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in 2000 and the Higher Command Course and the Naval War College, Mumbai in 2009.

He commanded INS Rajali a premier Naval Air Station, from Aug 2009 till Dec 2010. During this period he oversaw the drawing-up and implementation of plans for induction of the state of the art Boeing P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance ASW aircraft. A record number of young pilots also graduated from the Navy’s Helicopter Training School during this period. His staff appointments include Command Aviation Officer at Headquarters Eastern Naval Command Visakhapatnam, Chief Staff Officer (Air) at Headquarters Naval Aviation, Goa and Principal Director Naval Air Staff at the Naval Headquarters, New Delhi. During these assignments he steadily steered various cases and policies for enhancing and optimising operational, training, and modernisation aspects of Naval Aviation.

Rear Admiral Shishir C Verma, VSM is a graduate of the National Defence Academy, Pune, India (1986), Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, India (2002) and Naval War College, Mumbai, India (2009). He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 Jul 1987 and specialised in Navigation and Direction in 1993. He has done his specialist tenures on Foxtrot and Kilo Class Submarines and has also served as Executive Officer of INS Sindhuratna, INS Sindhuraj and Commanded INS Sindhukesari, INS Rajpur & INS Ranjit.

His staff assignments include Officer-in-Charge Submarine School, Director of Submarine Operations, Principal Director Submarine Operation and Principal Director Nuclear Acquisition.

