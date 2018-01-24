Attack on multiplexes to protest ‘Padmavat’ in the city was pre-planned

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Violent attacks on multiplexes in the city on Tuesday night were pre-planned. The conspiracy took shape in Sanand town in the afternoon at a meeting of Rajput Karni Sena.

According to police officials it was decided that after the candle march the mob would attack the malls. The mob had brought flammable materials and after breaking window panes of buildings and some vehicles it torched bikes parked outside the mall.

The mob was so aggressive that few people tried to kill a policeman. Police was merely an eye witness in the whole scene. The protesters torched at least 30 motorcycles and damaged several other vehicles parked outside three city malls. Around 15 people were arrested late last night and 35 more were taken into custody today on charges of arson and rioting, police said.

As many as 30 bikes and scooters, parked outside three multiplexes in the city, were set ablaze by protesters last night, the city’s fire control room said.

To control the situation, police had fired two rounds in the air and also lobbed tear gas shells, Joint Commissioner of Police JK Bhatt said.

“The mob, which was part of the candle march that took place near ISKCON temple on the SG Highway, first reached the Acropolis Mall and damaged vehicles. The mob did the same at the Himalaya Mall. They later burnt vehicles and tyres outside the AlphaOne mall in Vastrapur area,” said Bhatt.

“Police had arrested around 15 to 16 people involved in these incidents from the spot itself. To control the mob, we were forced to fire two rounds in the air. Tear gas shells were also lobbed,” he said. Around 35 more people accused of rioting and arson were arrested by the Vastrapur and Satellite police today, the officials at both the police stations said.

The Acropolis Mall houses the PVR multiplex, Himalaya Mall has the Carnival Cinemas while the Cinepolis multiplex is in the premises of the AlphaOne mall.

The venue of the candle march was in the jurisdiction of the Satellite police, while all the three multiplexes are in the limits of the Vastrapur police station. Police lodged a complaint against a mob of 2,000 people. It named more than 45 people most of whom are from Sanand town.

