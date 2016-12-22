Axis bank under IT scanner in Gujarat too

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Income Tax sleuths carried out searches in the infamous Axis Bank in Ahmedabad and Junagadh and transactions over Rs.89 crore are being probed. The money was deposited in the accounts and later transferred through RTGES after demonetization in the Memnagar branch of the bank.

According to sources the money was transferred to 19 suspicious accounts and the IT men are probing 4 officers of the bank. The department also seized computers and other reports from the bank.

The accounts are mostly held by bullion traders and ship breakers. IT authorities believe that the money might have routed to buy gold.

This is the second time when I-T department has detected fake accounts in Axis Bank. Earlier in the month, the I-T sleuths had detected 44 fake accounts in Axis Bank’s Chandni Chowk branch.

Reports also suggest that the Income Tax Department is probing at least 63 suspicious accounts in three different branches of the bank in Noida and Delhi with a total transaction of over Rs165 crore. The bank has so far suspended 24 employees and 50 accounts.

