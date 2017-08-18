Balwant moves HC over Ahmed’s victory in RS polls

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Rebel Congress leader and BJP candidate of Rajya Sabha Balwantsinh Rajput on Friday challenged the victory of Congress candidate Ahmed Patel and demanded that he be declared winner. Rajput moved Gujarat High Court challenging the decision of Election Commission to cancel the votes of two MLAs.

Rajput also pleaded that Patel should be disqualified and not allowed to contest any elections for six years. In his petition he said that EC has no power to issue any instruction to returning officer for accepting or rejecting any vote. The petition further stated that EC should not have listened to any such petition and should have asked the party to go the court.

Rajput has interesting tale of corrupt practice of Patel. He said that Patel had taken 44 Congress MLAs to Bengaluru before the elections and spent huge amount of money on them. The petition came up before Justice M R Shah who has fixed the hearing on Monday.

In this case two rebel Congress MLAs who voted for BJP showed their ballot paper to BJP Chief Amit Shah in polling booth. Congress had challenged this and took the matter to central EC demanding that it was violation of rules and the two votes should be invalidated.

EC accepted Congress demand and Patel who was likely to lose won as two votes were rejected. BJP tried hard against this decision but could not do anything. In his petition Rajput has alleged that two Congress MLAs had also done same and their votes should also be rejected.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle