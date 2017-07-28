Balwant Rajput is BJP candidate for RS

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Balwant Rajput, Congress whip in the state Assembly who resigned as MLA and joined BJP yesterday filed nomination for Rajya Sabha as BJP candidate today. He is the third candidate BJP has fielded for Rajya Sabha. The two other candidates are party president Amit Shah and union minister Smriti Irani.

The name of Balwant Rajput for Rajya Sabha was announced by Amit Shah at a meeting of party MLAs late last night. With this voting in the Rajya Sabha election has become imminent this year. Since 1996, both Congress and BJP used to field candidate on their individual strength and thus candidates being declared uncontested.

The fact that BJP has fielded third candidate makes it clear that BJP has master strategy to topple Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel this time. Though Congress has 57 MLAs and support of two NCP and one JD(U) MLA while Ahmed Patel needs 46 to win. However, since yesterday five Congress MLAs have quit reducing party strength to 52.

Party whip Balwant Rajput who was MLA from Siddhpur, Viramgam MLA Dr. Tejashree Patel and Vijapur MLA P I Patel had resigned from Assembly and joined BJP yesterday. Today two more Congress MLAs resigned. They are Chhana Chaudhary MLA from Vansada and Maansinh Chauhan MLA from Balasinor.

Shankarsinh Vaghela had quit as leader of opposition and from Congress last week. He would quit after Rajya Sabha elections as he wants to cast vote for Congress candidate Ahmed Patel.

With this Congress has lost six MLAs while the Assembly elections are due in November end.

More resignations are expected in coming days posing a serious threat to the election of Ahmed Patel to Rajya Sabha scheduled for August 8. Patel needs 46 votes to win. Congress had 57 seats in the House of 182. With the resignation of three it has been reduced to 54. Election is to be held for three seats. BJP is fielding Smriti Irani and its national president Amit Shah.

