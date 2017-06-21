Banks can deposit banned currency notes in RBI by July 20

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

In a major relief to district cooperative banks, commercial banks and post offices which are plagued with the problem of heaps of banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes the government has given a last chance to deposit them with the Reserve Bank by July 20, provided they were collected within the specified time period.

After the November 8 demonetisation announcement, the government had allowed commercial banks and post offices to accept the junked currency from the public till December 30. District central cooperative banks were allowed to accept them only till November 14.

The finance ministry, through a notification today, allowed banks and post offices to exchange any old junked notes with RBI in the next one month, provided they were collected by December 30, 2016. The same window would also be available to cooperative banks if they had collected the banned notes by November 14.

The earlier window was open till December 31, a day after the 50-day period of demonetisation of high value currency. Banks and post offices will however have to give reasons for not depositing the withdrawn notes with the specified time period “subject to the satisfaction of the RBI”.

But cooperative banks were on November 14 barred from accepting the junked notes as deposits or exchange them with new currency. This left cooperative banks with crores of invalid currency notes. According to a recent report, district central cooperative banks in Maharashtra alone are stuck with Rs 2,770 crore worth old notes they collected during the early days of demonetisation but were unable to deposit them with RBI.

In the notification, the ministry said that “specified bank notes may be deposited by such Bank, Post Office or District Central Cooperative Bank, as the case may be, in any office of the Reserve Bank, within a period of 30 days from the commencement of these rules, and get the exchange value thereof by credit” to their account.

