Banks reduce home loan rates

Taking a cue from government’s decision to offer incentives for housing loans, banks have started reducing their lending rates. State Bank of India was first to announce while Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India followed a cut in their benchmark lending rates.

SBI reduced its home loan rates by 50 basis points (bps) for loans up to Rs 75 lakh. The bank now offers home loans at 8.65 per cent instead of 9.15 per cent for all borrowers Women have an additional relief of 5 bps.

New borrowers will find an increase in their eligibility with the 50 basis point drop in interest rate for a home loan. A borrower earning Rs 1 lakh was eligible for a home loan of Rs 55 lakh for 20 years if the bank capped an EMI of 50 per cent on the monthly income. He can now get Rs 58 lakh for home loan. For a 25-year-loan the eligibility goes up to Rs 62 lakh from the earlier Rs 59 lakh.

In the case of persons who already have a loan, reduce interest rate will mean that they will have to pay EMI for lesser period. This is just because banks now go for floating interest rate. Banks do not change equated monthly installment and so the period of repayment is reduced.

