Battlelines drawn between rebel Congress leader Vaghela and high command

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

With state Congress advising party MLAs and office bearers to avoid going senior leader Shankersinh Vaghela’s birthday bash on Friday a showdown seems to be imminent. Vaghela on the other hand who flew to Delhi in the morning claimed that he had gone there for personal reasons and not to meet any leader.

Congress party’s co-ordination committee met here today and took stock of the situation. Senior leader Siddharth Patel said that all leaders will convey birthday wishes to Vaghela but if the occasion is used politically then party will not accept it.

He said that Vaghela is a senior leader and two days back all members of the core committee had met him and urged him to sink all differences and fight unitedly in the coming Assembly elections. In a meeting earlier in June Vaghela had made some remarks against the party but party avoided any reaction. But this time party will not take it silently.

Vaghela who will turn 77 on Friday has organized a “samvedna sammelan” which is being seen as his show of strength. He has invited all party MLAs and office bearers and political circles are abuzz with talks that he might leave the party.

The party which is reeling under crisis had to face a new issue as atleast 11 MLAs did cross voting in Presidential election. Patel said that the party had taken it seriously and action will be taken against the MLAs.

State Congress President Bharatsinh Solanki met today party incharge Ashok Gehlot and apprised him of the situation.

Vaghela has been lately pressurizing party to make him election incharge. He had also demanded that party chief should be replaced. But the high command has not acceded to his demands and he has planned a show of strength.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle