Bet Dwarka Darshan Circuit to be developed

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Tourists visiting Dwarka will have better feel of the pilgrim city with the development of Bet Dwarka Darshan Circuit. Six km long circuit will be developed at a cost of Rs 16.27 crore under the Central Scheme ‘Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY)’.

The circuit connects the famous Dwarkadish Haveli and Hanuman Dandi, the only temple housing Hanumanji and his son Makardhwaj, in Dwarka district of Gujarat. There are two important water bodies along the circuit viz., Ranchod Talav and Shankhudhar Lake. The project was cleared by HRIDAY National Empowered Committee.

Darshan Circuit works to be taken up include development of streets and pedestrian pathways, laying of cycle tracks along beach side, plantation, provision of benches, resting spaces, changing rooms, drinking water and toilet facilities, craft and food bazar, signages, LED lighting, plazas for vending spaces etc.

Under HRIDAY launched on January 21, 2015, heritage related infrastructure development is being taken up in 12 identified cities including Dwarka-Bet Dwarka at a total cost of Rs.500 cr. So far, projects with an investment of Rs.420 cr have been approved for all 12 mission cities.

(For News in Hindi read our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle)