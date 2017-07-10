Bilkis Bano case: SC upholds conviction of six including cop from Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed appeal of six people including two doctors challenging their conviction in the sensational Bilkis Bano case of Gujarat. The SC said that they were unreasonably acquitted by the trial court despite clear cut evidence against them.

In this case which has hit headlines a six month pregnant woman was raped by 11 people and seven members of her family were killed in the post Godhra riots.

Recently Mumbai High Court had convicted six people including two doctors and four policemen of which one is IPS officer. They had been acquiited by a trial court and Bilkis had approached HC.

A division bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said that there was no question of reversing HC order. IPS officer R L Bhagora had said that he had no direct role in the incident and was unnecessarily caught in the web of circumstances. But the SC said that he was the supervising officer in the case and he knew everything.

The High Court bench had convicted seven persons — five policemen and two doctors — under sections 218 (not performing their duties) and section 201 (tampering of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The apex court had on May 30 refused to stay the conviction of Bhagora.

A special court had on 21 January, 2008 convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment 11 men for raping Bilkis and murdering seven of her family members in the aftermath of the Godhra riots, while acquitting seven persons including the policemen and doctors.

The convicts later approached the Bombay high court challenging their conviction and sought quashing and setting aside of the trial court.

The CBI had also filed an appeal in the high court seeking harsher punishment of death for three of the convicts.

