Bird flu : Culling in heart of the city

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s desperate attempt to prevent spread of bird flu has led to scare among residents of the posh Memnagar area. One more PIL was filed in High Court on Wednesday against the AMC’s move.

On Tuesday midnight AMC authorities culled 64 more birds and buried them in a plot owned by a NGO Sarvdharm Rakshak Sewa trust which works for welfare of animals. Last week AMC had culled159 birds and buried them in the same plot.

The residents of the area are up in arms against this move and have moved court. They fear for spread of infection and blame AMC for callous approach posing a severe threat in the area which houses a school also.

Medical officer of AMC Dr. Bhavin Solanki said that the animal husbandry department had surveyed the area and found 64 birds. As per the rules any bird found in bird flu infected area has to be culled and accordingly the operation was carried out. It was done after midnight so that the residents were not scared.

But as the JCB moved to dig another pit resident woke up to another threat. Residents of the area claimed that the AMC was digging up the same pit where birds were buried earlier. But Dr. Solanki said that the AMC had dug up another 8 ft deep pit to bury the culled animals.

He said that birds cannot be taken to another place as their movement can spread the infection. He said that area has been quarantined fully and the AMC health team was working overtime to spray disinfectants and carry out health check up in the area.

