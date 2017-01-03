Bird flu scare in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The district health authorities on Tuesday declared Hathijan area of the city as bird flu infected area and launched massive precautions and cleaning operations. No person has been found infected with the disease, officials claimed.

According to reports few birds were found abandoned in the area on 31st night. Residents of the area informed Asha foundation, an NGO working for welfare of birds. The NGO took the birds but more than dozen died in few hours. The NGO authorities sent the dead bodies to Bhopal and reports confirmed that death was due to bird flu.

On Monday night more than 100 birds were again found abandoned in the area. They were Chinese birds and they were again taken by Asha foundation. Few of them died. This created alarm and municipal corporation health department and collector office came into action.

Medical Officer (Healt) AMC Dr. Bhavin Patel said that Asha foundation has been closed down and the employees have been isolated. He said that disinfectants have been sprayed in more than 10 kms area.

District Collector Avantika Singh said that action plan of 2015 has been put in action. Massive cleaning and disinfecting the area has been taken up. She said that there was no need to panic as no human has been found infected. Still the authorities were keeping a close vigil and residents and doctors have been asked to report immediately any symptoms of the disease.

She said that the birds have come from Maharasthra and inquiry is being made as to who left them here.

