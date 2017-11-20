BJP drops three ministers 12 MLAs in third list

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat BJP has dropped three ministers and denied ticket to 12 of its MLAs in its third list which was released today even as party is facing revolt from its leaders and workers following two earlier lists. This list has 12 candidates of the first phase while the rest 16 for second phase. It has given ticket to ten sitting MLAs.

With this the party has announced names of 88 of the 89 seats of phase one. The name for Navsari seat is remaining. The last date for filing of nominations for the first phase comprising 89 seats of Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat is tomorrow. The ministers who have been dropped are Jayanti Kavadia (the MLA from Dhrangadhra seat in Surendranagar), Vallabh Vaghasia (Savarkundla seat in Amreli) and Nanu Vanani (Katargam seat in Surat city).

Kavadia recently announced that he was not willing to contest the polls and instead wanted to work to strengthen the party.

The parliamentary secretary in Chief Minister Vijay Rupanis government, Jetha Solanki, the legislator from Kodinar (SC) seat, was also dropped. Solanki resigned as the MLA and from all party posts two days ago, alleging that Dalits faced atrocities under the BJP-led state government.

Sitting MLA from the Jamnagar-South seat, Vasuben Trivedi, who was the women and child development minister when Anandiben Patel was the chief minister from 2014 to 2016, has also been dropped by the BJP this time. Former state BJP president R C Faldu has been given ticket for the Jamnagar-South seat in place of Vasuben Trivedi.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister Saurabh Patel who was considered as sidelined in the Rupani Government has been nominated by the party from his earlier constituency, Botad, in Saurashtra. In 2012, Saurabh Patel had changed his constituency from Botad to Akota in Vadodara city.

Speaker of the assembly Ramanlal Vora, most senior Dalit leader of Gujarat BJP, Vora has been given ticket for Dasada constituency of Surendranagar district. His constituency has also been changed He has been representing Idar constituency of Sabarkantha district for several terms. Sitting MLA of Dasada Punambhai Makwana, has been denied ticket

Narottam Patel has been a very senior BJP leader who had been a cabinet rank minister in past BJP governments was representing Udhna seat of Surat. Narottam Patel had declared his wish not to contest elections this time citing an unwritten norm in the party of leaders above 75 years’ age not holding any position. Party president Amit Shah had, however, clarified that there was no such norm in the party subsequently.

Last week, the BJP had declared its candidates for 106 seats. With todays addition of 28, the party has so far announced its nominees for 134 out of the total 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly.

