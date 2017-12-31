BJP gives in to the pressure of Nitin Patel

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Three day old crisis of Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat ended as Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel today assumed the charge of the office of Deputy Chief Minister following an assurance that his demand for “dignified status” will be met. Later he was given Finance Ministry which was one of his demands to restore his status.

Nitin Patel was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister, the post he had held in previous government. But when ministers were allocated portfolios after two days delay, Nitin Patel found that he was given quite insignificant ministries. Annoyed with this , Nitin Patel did not take charge of his office. This led to a crisis in BJP as thousands of supporters continued to pour into his residence. His supporters even gave call of Mehsana bandh in support of Nitin Patel.

Interacting with media after avoiding it for three days, Nitin Patel said that his fight was not for any power but it was for dignified status. He said that party had given him a lot and he was a committed BJP worker and would remain loyal to the party. He said that in the morning BJP president Amit Shah had assured him that his demand for dignified status would be met and asked him to take charge in the meantime.

Consequently, Nitin Patel took charge of his office with portfolios at 11.39. Later, around 3 pm Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told media that Nitin Patel was given Finance department and the issue was settled.

Nitin Patel thanked his supporters, media and SPG leaders for the support for his fight for dignified status. Referring to statements of Congress leaders asking him to quit BJP and be in government with Congress support, he said that Congresx wanted to gain from my fight for dignified status , but Congress motive would not be filled .