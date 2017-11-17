 BJP goes for repeat theory in first list of Gujarat candidates

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Bharatiya Janata Party today released its first list of 70 candidates for Gujarat elections. It has played very safe in selecting constituencies and dropped only one MLA while repeating 49 MLAs. Both Congress and BJP have been delaying release of the names as Gujarat is facing most fierce election battle in its history. Congress has not yet announced any name though the last date for filing nominations for the first phase of 89 seats is Nov 21.

The 70 names released by BJP belong to both first and second phase. In fact only 58 names of first phase have been announced 12 are for the constituencies of phase two for which nomination will begin Nov 27. To a question about the first list, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that party had tried to include representatives of all sections of society.

He said that party had repeated 49 MLAs while one MLA Varshaben of Vadhwan had been replaced by Dhanjibhai Patel. There are 16 new candidates while five of the 14 MLAs who had switched from Congress to BJP have been given ticket for the constituencies they represented earlier. Of these two represent phase one constituencies, Dharmendra Jadeja of Jamnagar North and Raghavji Patel of Jamnagar rural. Three other former MLAs whose names have been cleared are Ramsinh Parmar (Thasra), Mansinh Chauhan (Balasinor) and C K Raulji (Godhara). These constituencies are in central Gujarat and are part of phase two.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state president will contest from the constituency they represent. Controversial Koli MLAs Purshottam Solanki and his borther Hira Solanki with a criminal record have also been repeated.

Many police officers including D G Vanzara of Ishrat Jahan encounter fame are trying for JP ticket. But the first list has name of P C Branda for Bhiloda(ST) seat. This IPS officer posted in central Gujarat emerged as dark horse. He resigned on Tuesday and hit headlines as probable BJP candidate.

In terms of caste and community break up, the list has 15 patidars, eight Thakore, six Kshatriya, five koli patels, four women, two jains and two Brahmins. CM Vijay Rupani is Jain.

