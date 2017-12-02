BJP is pro Hindutva party, people don’t accept clones : Jaitley

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Taking a dig at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s visits to temples in Gujarat Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley said that those projecting Hindutva were clones. BJP has always been a pro Hindutva party and if someone wants to mimic us we have no problems.

But if original is available then why would anyone prefer a clone, he asked. Jaitley also attacked Congress saying that there was policy paralysis during UPA rule. It was the most corrupt government.

When asked about allegations about tampering EVMs in UP civic elections the BJP leader said that Congress was making excuses for their defeat. Congress is on the verge of extinction and so it was making all such allegations.

The finance minister said the UPA dispensation was plagued by policy paralysis, which adversely affected India’s growth and economy. The turnaround began when the Modi-led BJP came to power in 2014 and through reforms and elimination of red-tapism, the Indian economy is now on an upward trajectory, he said.

“India was part of fragile five economies in the world and at one point discussions were going on whether India will be out of BRICS. Foreign investments had completely stopped at a point in India. Today, we have come up by 42 positions in the World Bank’s ranking of Ease of doing business,”

