BJP launches Gujarat Gaurav Mahasampark Abhiyan

After a fortnight of Gujarat Gaurav Yatra covering 149 of 182 assembly constituencies last month, Gujarat BJP has announced six day intensive Gujarat Gaurav Mahasampark Abhiyan for door-to-door contact of voters during 7-12 November. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in this yatra on November 9.

BJP leader IK Jadeja today said BJP leaders and cadres will go to streets with message of development during this campaign. He said that about a dozen central leaders will also join the yatra which will cover 50,000 polling booths in the state. Last month on October 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah had addressed over seven lakh page pramukh at a rally on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

‘Party president Amit Shah will kick off the campaign from his former Naranpura constituency of Ahmedabad at 9.00 am. He will meet the people during this campaign,’ Jadeja said.State chief minister, State party president, union ministers Narendrasinh Tomar, Jitendra Singh, PP Chaudhary, Parshottam Rupala, Jaswantsinh Bhabhor, Mansukh Mandavia, Haribhai Chaudhary, Dharmendra Pradhan, Manoj Tiwari, Manoj Sinha, Tarun Chugh, Hansraj Ahir, Arjun Meghwal, Nirmala Sitaraman, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javdekar, JP Nadda, VK Singh, Thavarchand Gehlot, state ministers etc are going to visit the districts during this campaign,’ Jadeja said.

Rupani will kick off the campaign from Rajkot, Nitin Patel from Mahesana, Jitu Vaghani from Bhavnagar, Anandiben Patel from Ghatlodia, Bhupendra Yadav from Ahmedabad, he said.

Literature featuring development works by BJP government will be distributed among the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message will also be handed over to people. Party has organized daily media meet at newly set up media centre in Ahmedabad.

Accordingly, Union minister Piyush Goyal will address media persons on 8th, Smriti Irani on 9th, Nitin Patel on 10th, Nirmala Sitaraman on 11th, Prakash Javekdar on 12th, JP nadda will address the media on 13th at media centre of party in Ahmedabad.

