BJP leader arrested for attack on Rahul’s car

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Banaskantha police on Saturday arrested one person for hurling stones at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s car. The arrested Jayesh Darji is secretary of BJP youth wing.

Congress on Saturday staged demonstrations outside BJP headquarters to protest against attack on Gandhi’s car. He asked leaders and workers to shift their attention towards helping flood-affected people. In a tweet on Saturday, the Congress leader said he respects the sentiments of his party workers. “Respect the sentiments of Congress workers in Gujarat protesting against the administration not filing an FIR against the stone pelting but I urge them to divert their energy in helping the people affected by floods in the state,” he wrote.

On PM Modi’s silence over the incident he said, “How can one, who is involved himself, condemn?… It is a way of Modi ji’s and BJP-RSS politics, what can one say?”

Congress workers held protests all over the state and even burnt effigy of BJP leaders.

