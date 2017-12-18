BJP manages to win in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat which has been in power in the state for last 22 years has managed to win the elections but has been reduced to double digit figure of 99. This is the lowest figure in last 22 years. The Congress has got 80 seats which is highest in 22 years. BJP had targetted 150 plus seats.

What is disturbing for BJP is that its vote share has increased only by 1 percent but Congress vote share has increased by almost 3 percent.

BJP has got 49.1 percent votes and Congress has improved its vote share from 38 percent in last elections and got 41.1 percent.

The results of elections throw an interesting insight about voter’s choice in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state where there were many factors this time. Three leaders Alpesh Thakore, Jignesh Mevani and Patidar leader Hardik Patel- all in support of Congress- played a significant role in the elections. Thakore and Mevani contested elections and both won. Hardik did not win but helped Congress gain lead in few Patidar dominated seats.

The results indicate that rural voters favoured Congress while urban voters remained with Modi. Of 55 urban seats BJP won in 43 seats. Though Congress improved its tally in Ahmedabad and won two more seats taking its total seats to four.

PM Modi’s slogan that people voted for performance seems to fit for his won state where five ministers and Speaker of the Assembly lost. Ramanlal Vora, speaker of the incumbent Assembly has lost. He had changed his seat and this time he contested from Dasada seat.

Shanker Chaudhary health and family welfare minister in the incumbent government lost from Vav consitutency. Atmaram Parmar, social justice and empowerment minister lost from Gadhdha seat while Jasha Barad-water supply minister lost from Somnath seat. Chiman Sapariya agriculture and energy minister has lost from Jam Jodhpur seat.

On the other hand Congress stalwarts faced defeat. Shaktisinh Gohil from Abdasa and Arjun Modhwadhia from Porbander and Siddharth Patel from Dabhoi have been defeated. Gohil had changed his seat from Mandvi in Kutch this year and he lost. The congress candidate from Abdasa won.

Deflection from Congress to BJP seems to have not gone down well with voters. Except three all Congress MLAs who switched loyalties to BJP have been defeated. These include Mansinh Chauhan, Ramsinh Parmar, Tejshree Patel and Raghavji Patel. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja from Jamnagar North and C K Raulji from Godhra won the elections. BJP had given ticket to Karmasinh Rathod;s son from Sanand and he won.

Surat threw up surprising results for Congress. It won only one seat out of 16. The city witnessed powerful Patidar agitation and traders protest against GST. Even Patidar leader Hardik Patel accepted that it was surprise that Varracha seat where there were more than 1.10 lakh Patidars went to BJP. He said that he would analyse the results to see what went wrong.

A look at region wise results show that Congress gained Saurasthra Kutch. It won 29 seats against 25 of BJP. In North Gujarat where PAtidar effect was quite strong BJP captured 29 leaving 23 to Congress. In central Gujarat BJP won 22 and Congress got 17. While in South Gujarat BJP had big win of 25 seats and Congress just managed 10 seats.

A noteworthy point is NOTA. A huge 2 percent voters opted for NOTA swinging results in few seats where the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. More than 5.5 lakh voters clicked NOTA, highest till now. Independents polled 4.3 percent votes. Other parties like BTP, BSP got 0.7 and NCP got 0.6% votes.

