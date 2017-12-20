BJP meeting on Friday to decide on new Gujarat CM

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

BJP parliamentary board will meet on Friday to discuss the name of new Chief Minister of Gujarat. Senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will attend the meeting.

State president Jitu Vaghani said that party leader Saroj Pandey will also be present in the meeting. She and Jaitley have been appointed observers for selection of new CM. With Modi- Shah duo keeping cards close to their chests about new CM, few names are doing rounds for the post.

But according to a senior leader Vijay Rupani is likely to be repeated as CM as the party wants to send out signals that it is not much affected by the results. There have been talks that bad results in Saurasthra reduced BJP to 99 seats, lowest in last 22 years. Rupani is from Saurasthra and axe may fall on him.

Among the names for new CM is Union Minister of State for Agriculture Purshottam Rupala, who has a good standing in the Patidar community, union minister Mansukh Mandavia, another Patidar, and Rajya Sabha member Smriti Irani. Though Irani denied that she is in race for CM.

But party sources admit that there will definitely be new faces in the new cabinet.

At least four cabinet ministers were not fielded in the Assembly election while seven ministers were defeated. “About a dozen new faces will join the ministry,” said a party insider.

The swearing in ceremony is likely to be held on 25th Dec.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle